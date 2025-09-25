About Us

Independent Newsmedia is a unique publishing and printing company that supports every American’s First Amendment rights and encourages and assists citizens in exercising those rights responsibly.

We pursue this mission by publishing community newspapers, by providing printing services to other publishers, and by creating citizen-driven community websites for the 21st Century and beyond. Our unique structure is designed to maintain our independence.

We pay taxes like any other company, but there are no shareholders, no dividends are paid, and all after-tax profits are reinvested in serving our mission. We are held in sacred trust by a rotating group of five trustees who believe in our mission and are pledged not to benefit personally from their involvement.

Our newspapers

Anthem Independent

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent

Buckeye Independent

Chandler Independent

Florence Independent

Fountain Hills Times Independent Gilbert Independent

Glendale Independent

Litchfield Park/Goodyear Independent

Mesa Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Peoria Independent

Phoenix Independent

Queen Creek Independent Scottsdale Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun Life Magazine

Surprise Independent

Tempe Independent

Our pledge to our readers makes us different

We pledge:

• To operate our newspapers and websites as members of a sacred public trust.

• To report the news with honesty, accuracy, purposeful neutrality, fairness, objectivity, fearlessness and compassion.

• To use our opinion pages to facilitate community debate, not to push our own opinions.

• To provide the information citizens need to make their own intelligent decisions about public issues.

• To help our communities become better places to live and work, through our dedication to conscientious journalism.

• To treat people with courtesy, respect and compassion.

• To provide a right to reply to those we write about.

• To disclose our own conflicts of interest or potential conflicts to our readers.

• To correct our errors and to give each correction the prominence it deserves (on pg. 1 if that’s where the error was).



Paid news service disclaimer

Independent Newsmedia pays for the Associated Press news services. We recognize that sometimes AP stories don’t have balanced and purposeful neutrality that we strive in our own stories. AP is our most practical and affordable source of national, world and sports news and photos.