Amateur hockey remains alive and well despite loss of NHL team
How to Sell Your Scottsdale North Home in Today’s Market
Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting
The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’

The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25. John R. Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. …

EAST VALLEY THINGS TO DO
Pedal Haus Brewery saw big crowds last year from ASU football's winning ways.

Pedal Haus showcases events in Tempe and Phoenix

Following a dense rain season and over 300 days of direct sunlight, Pedal Haus, a German brewery and restaurant downtown Phoenix, will debut its updated rooftop patio on Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at 214 …
TEXAZ Grill is located in Central Phoenix at&nbsp;6003 North 16th Street.

TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef

Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more. Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are …

