Top Stories
SPORTS
Amateur hockey remains alive and well despite loss of NHL team
How to Sell Your Scottsdale North Home in Today’s Market
Education
Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting
Awards
The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’
The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25. John R. Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. …
OPINION
EAST VALLEY THINGS TO DO
Pedal Haus showcases events in Tempe and Phoenix
Following a dense rain season and over 300 days of direct sunlight, Pedal Haus, a German brewery and restaurant downtown Phoenix, will debut its updated rooftop patio on Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at 214 …
TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef
Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more. Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are …
Tuesday, November 11
Hearing Loss Association of America - West Valley …
Hearing Loss support group - this month's presentation is on Cyber Security | First …
Thursday, November 13
Battery Recycling Collection Event
You are invited to participate by dropping off your end-of-life batteries for FREE …
Friday, November 14
Saddle Up for a Boot Stoppin’ Night at Second …
Saddle up for a boot stoppin’ night under the stars at The Phoenician’s 2nd …
Friday, November 14
Street Car Takeover at Firebird Motorsports Park
Street Car Takeover Phoenix is coming to Firebird Motorsports Park! We will have …
Saturday, November 15
FREE N Phoenix Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & …
FREE to Enter - FREE to Park - Pet friendly - Open to the public - …
Saturday, November 15
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday Nov. …
The Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical …
Monday, November 17
Tempe Diablos Charities Veterans Day Pro-Am
Join Us for the Tempe Diablos Charities Veterans Day Pro-Am benefiting Select …
Tuesday, November 18
When Life Happens
Join us on November 18th for a special breakfast event where we’ll share ideas and …
Thursday, November 20
Coffee Plantation Hosts Grand Reopening Event in …
The Long-Standing Valley Destination Reopens with Modernized Space, Specialty Coffee …
Saturday, November 22
Step Into Savings: Sierra’s Surprise Grand …
Come attend Sierra’s grand opening festivities with Sierra-branded giveaways, …
Sunday, November 23
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra Presents "Legends …
The Legends and Legacy concert on November 23, 2025 celebrates myth, heroism, and …
Tuesday, November 25
Holiday Craft Fair at The Colonnade
Join us for a festive day of shopping and giving back! | The Colonnade | Surprise, …
Thursday, November 27
Thanksgiving at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar Announce Thanksgiving Feast and To-Go …
Saturday, November 29
Filling Bowls, Feeding Souls: WHAM Art Center’s …
WHAM Art Center presents its 12th Annual Bowls of Hope on November 29, 2025. Over …
Sunday, November 30
“The Many Moods of Christmas” – A …
Kick off the season with the magic of Christmas and bring to life The Many Moods of …
Wednesday, December 3
Free Photos with Santa at Tempe Marketplace
Bring the whole family to meet Santa and capture holiday memories with free photos! …
Tuesday, December 9
Modern Elder Wellness Expo – Free Event for …
Life Is Chill Education presents The Modern Elder Expo, a free wellness event …
Tuesday, December 9
Sonoran Speaker Series presents All About …
Learn about our iconic saguaro cactus as we explore new research surrounding our …
Thursday, December 11
Peace of Mind, Peace at Home - Sun Health At Home …
Whether planning for yourself or a loved one, this seminar will show you how to …
Friday, December 12
PHOESTIVUS 2025
The beloved and famously quirky holiday market Phoestivus, presented by Community …
