Arizona Water

Public meeting tonight on Queen Creek's proposed $240M water purchase
Renegotiated water rights, connection to SRP possibly in CAP's future
Arizona cities turn to wells as Colorado River supply shrinks 
Advanced purified wastewater to enter Valley drinking water around 2031
Cave Creek customers will likely see price hike in water rates

Arizona's search for ocean water will be pricey

A worker walks over the pipeline that transports seawater to filters at Europe’s largest desalination plant for drinking water located in Barcelona, Spain. A partially funded program was initiated by Gov. Doug Ducey that would pull ocean water for desalination from the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

While there has been some talk about desalinization or other efforts to bring “new” water into Arizona, nearly all of that effort is on hold and/or needs funding. A plan initially …

Cave Creek OKs financing options for Harquahala Valley water purchase

The Cave Creek Town Council discusses water financing options for the purchase of the lot for water rights in the Harquahala Valley west of Phoenix Nov. 4, 2025 in Cave Creek. (Independent Newsmedia/Jeff Wendt)

The Cave Creek Town Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to approve financing options for the upcoming purchase of water rights in the Harquahala Valley area west of Phoenix.

Town of Carefree approves new water pipes

C.J. DiMaggio presents the waterline project to the Town Council.

The Board of Directors of the Town of Carefree Arizona Utilities Community Facilities District and the Board of Directors of the Carefree Water Company, Inc. held a joint meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 4. …

Data centers’ thirst for cooling water raises alarms in Arizona’s desert communities

Arizona cities and incoming data centers negotiate water use as the demand for both water and technology rise.

Arizona’s tech boom has brought jobs, investment and innovation to the desert.  But as the number of data centers multiply across the Valley climbs, so does concern over what keeps …

Arizona water faces uncertain future

Water from the Colorado River is delivered to central and southern Arizona by the Central Arizona Project, where 80% of Arizonans live.

Water is a serious subject in Arizona, with uncertainties ranging from climate change and severe drought to diminishing supplies.

Liberty brings new well online to strengthen West Valley water supply

The newest Litchfield Park well adds 650 gallons of water per minute to the water supply.

Liberty Utilities has received approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to begin operating its new Monument Point Well in Litchfield Park, marking a major milestone in the …

Public meeting will focus on Queen Creek’s proposed $240M water purchase

The town will be holding a public meeting with residents to discuss the proposed $240 million purchase of Harquahala water rights.

The town of Queen Creek will host a public meeting in November to provide information about its possible purchase of $240 million in Harquahala Groundwater Basin water rights. The meeting will start …

Gilbert continues work on water billing audit  

Assistant Town Manager Leah Rhineheimer goes over what the town is doing to look at high water rates that have plagued the town this summer.

Gilbert officials said they are moving forward with a full audit of the town’s utility meters as residents continue to question high water bills.   Assistant Town Manager Leah …

Arizona board seeks new water sources despite clawbacks to $1B effort

Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigation canal, Aug. 18, 2022, in Maricopa. Board members for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority need to find new water supplies to help the drought-plagued state.

PHOENIX — It’s bad to be sitting on a pot of money if you’re a state agency in a tough budget year. That’s a lesson board members of the obscure entity charged with …

Sun City West meeting turns to questions of water bills and attempts to cut use

Property Owner and Residents Association Water Committee Chairman David Hunter lead the meeting with residents as EPCOR Utilities, Inc. Water Analyst Tom Harrell addresses water concerns.

A Sun City West resident attended the Property Owners and Residents Association Water Committee meeting to connect with officials about water savings for her homeowners association.

Cave Creek to buy lot west of Phoenix for groundwater rights

The Cave Creek Town council voted 5-2 to approve the purchase of a lot for groundwater rights with the Harquahala Valley Landowners, LLC Oct. 24, 2025 in Cave Creek. (Independent Newsmedia/Jeff Wendt)

The Cave Creek Town Council voted 5-2 on Oct. 21 to approve the purchase of a lot with groundwater rights with Harquahala Valley Landowners, LLC.

Chandler council OKs more than $13M for water treatment

The Chandler City Council approved more than $13 million in contracts for water systems upgrades when it OK’d its Oct. 16 regular meeting consent agenda.

In recent years, at least one member of the Chandler City Council has asked for a presentation or for staff to take questions before voting on purchases as large as $13 million. Not so during …