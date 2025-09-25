Civility Pledge

Yes, I want to become a Civility Advocate. I will do my part to help my community become a safe place for citizens to engage in civil discourse about public issues.

I will add my own voice of civility to the community’s discussions of public issues, even if it is only an occasional brief response to the Opinion section’s Question of the Day.

Knowing that civility occurs one person at a time, I will encourage others to study the Civility Checklist, to take this pledge, and to practice civility in public forums, in their homes, schools, workplaces and civic institutions.