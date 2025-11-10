Log in
Select a newspaper
Toggle navigation
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
MyHyperLocalNews
Toggle navigation
Main menu
Home
News
E-Newspapers
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
Support Us
Log in
Subscribe
SPORTS
Amateur hockey remains alive and well despite loss of NHL team
Sponsored Content
How to Sell Your Scottsdale North Home in Today’s Market
Education
Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting
Upper Westsider - October 2025
View this issue
Browse other issues
LOCAL NEWS
Awards
The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’
The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25. John R. Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. …
Sponsored Content
Fountain Hills Launches New Effort to Bring Cops and Community Closer Together
Fountain Hills is one of the safest communities in Arizona. Local leaders say that it is no accident. It is the product of years of intentional work, strong partnerships, and a community-wide …
LOCAL NEWS
Read more
Scottsdale North News - October 2025
View this issue
Browse other issues
OPINIONS WITH CIVILITY
Read more
Featured Businesses
Farmers Insurance - James A. Tait
16810 E. Ave. of the Fountains, #111, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: 480-837-1111
Jay Schlum - Arizona Living Team @ RE/MAX Fine Properties
Your DrainMaster
Four Peaks Air
PO Box 19087, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808815558
Sam the Bug Man!
16610 E Laser Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808372847
Fountain Coins of AZ
PO Box 17175, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269, Phone: +14809238430
Colony Drive Mini Storage
17006 E. Colony Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: 480-837-1137
Callison Appliance & Air Conditioning Service, Co.
15251 N. Ivory Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808375703
Community Church of the Verdes
25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ 85263, Phone: 480-471-7239
American Family Insurance - Dee Harrison Agency Inc
13253 N La Montana Dr #105, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808164400
Search local businesses
Go!
More Listings
Facebook
Advertiser Marketplace
‹
›
View more local deals
ENTERTAINMENT & THINGS TO DO
Pedal Haus showcases events in Tempe and Phoenix
Following a dense rain season and over 300 days of direct sunlight, Pedal Haus, a German brewery and restaurant downtown Phoenix, will debut its updated rooftop patio on Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at 214 …
TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef
Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more. Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are …
Read more
Browse full calendar
Post an event
Calendar of events
Tuesday, November 11
Hearing Loss Association of America - West Valley …
Hearing Loss support group - this month's presentation is on Cyber Security | First …
Thursday, November 13
Battery Recycling Collection Event
You are invited to participate by dropping off your end-of-life batteries for FREE …
Friday, November 14
Saddle Up for a Boot Stoppin’ Night at Second …
Saddle up for a boot stoppin’ night under the stars at The Phoenician’s 2nd …
Friday, November 14
Street Car Takeover at Firebird Motorsports Park
Street Car Takeover Phoenix is coming to Firebird Motorsports Park! We will have …
Saturday, November 15
FREE N Phoenix Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & …
FREE to Enter - FREE to Park - Pet friendly - Open to the public - …
Saturday, November 15
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday Nov. …
The Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical …
Monday, November 17
Tempe Diablos Charities Veterans Day Pro-Am
Join Us for the Tempe Diablos Charities Veterans Day Pro-Am benefiting Select …
Tuesday, November 18
When Life Happens
Join us on November 18th for a special breakfast event where we’ll share ideas and …
Thursday, November 20
Coffee Plantation Hosts Grand Reopening Event in …
The Long-Standing Valley Destination Reopens with Modernized Space, Specialty Coffee …
Saturday, November 22
Step Into Savings: Sierra’s Surprise Grand …
Come attend Sierra’s grand opening festivities with Sierra-branded giveaways, …
Sunday, November 23
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra Presents "Legends …
The Legends and Legacy concert on November 23, 2025 celebrates myth, heroism, and …
Tuesday, November 25
Holiday Craft Fair at The Colonnade
Join us for a festive day of shopping and giving back! | The Colonnade | Surprise, …
Thursday, November 27
Thanksgiving at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar Announce Thanksgiving Feast and To-Go …
Saturday, November 29
Filling Bowls, Feeding Souls: WHAM Art Center’s …
WHAM Art Center presents its 12th Annual Bowls of Hope on November 29, 2025. Over …
Sunday, November 30
“The Many Moods of Christmas” – A …
Kick off the season with the magic of Christmas and bring to life The Many Moods of …
Wednesday, December 3
Free Photos with Santa at Tempe Marketplace
Bring the whole family to meet Santa and capture holiday memories with free photos! …
Tuesday, December 9
Modern Elder Wellness Expo – Free Event for …
Life Is Chill Education presents The Modern Elder Expo, a free wellness event …
Tuesday, December 9
Sonoran Speaker Series presents All About …
Learn about our iconic saguaro cactus as we explore new research surrounding our …
Thursday, December 11
Peace of Mind, Peace at Home - Sun Health At Home …
Whether planning for yourself or a loved one, this seminar will show you how to …
Friday, December 12
PHOESTIVUS 2025
The beloved and famously quirky holiday market Phoestivus, presented by Community …
Previous
Next
View calendar
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Thu
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Thu
20
Fri
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Thu
27
Fri
28
Thank You For Supporting Local Journalism