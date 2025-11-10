Log in
SPORTS
Amateur hockey remains alive and well despite loss of NHL team
Sponsored Content
How to Sell Your Scottsdale North Home in Today’s Market
Education
Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting
LOCAL NEWS
Awards

The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’

The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25. John R. Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. …
Sponsored Content

Fountain Hills Launches New Effort to Bring Cops and Community Closer Together

Fountain Hills is one of the safest communities in Arizona. Local leaders say that it is no accident. It is the product of years of intentional work, strong partnerships, and a community-wide …
LOCAL NEWS

Read more

OPINIONS WITH CIVILITY

Read more

Featured Businesses
Farmers Insurance - James A. Tait
Farmers Insurance - James A. Tait
16810 E. Ave. of the Fountains, #111, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: 480-837-1111
Jay Schlum - Arizona Living Team @ RE/MAX Fine Properties
Jay Schlum - Arizona Living Team @ RE/MAX Fine Properties
Your DrainMaster
Your DrainMaster
Four Peaks Air
Four Peaks Air
PO Box 19087, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808815558
Sam the Bug Man!
Sam the Bug Man!
16610 E Laser Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808372847
Fountain Coins of AZ
Fountain Coins of AZ
PO Box 17175, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269, Phone: +14809238430
Colony Drive Mini Storage
Colony Drive Mini Storage
17006 E. Colony Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: 480-837-1137
Callison Appliance &amp; Air Conditioning Service, Co.
Callison Appliance & Air Conditioning Service, Co.
15251 N. Ivory Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808375703
Community Church of the Verdes
Community Church of the Verdes
25603 N. Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ 85263, Phone: 480-471-7239
American Family Insurance - Dee Harrison Agency Inc
American Family Insurance - Dee Harrison Agency Inc
13253 N La Montana Dr #105, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, Phone: +14808164400
Search local businesses

More Listings

Facebook
Advertiser Marketplace

View more local deals

ENTERTAINMENT & THINGS TO DO
Pedal Haus Brewery saw big crowds last year from ASU football's winning ways.

Pedal Haus showcases events in Tempe and Phoenix

Following a dense rain season and over 300 days of direct sunlight, Pedal Haus, a German brewery and restaurant downtown Phoenix, will debut its updated rooftop patio on Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at 214 …
TEXAZ Grill is located in Central Phoenix at&nbsp;6003 North 16th Street.

TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef

Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more. Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are …

Read more

Calendar of events
Thank You For Supporting Local Journalism