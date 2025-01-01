Log in
Latest opinions

Read more

Take the Civility Pledge

Civility Checklist

How to engage in respectful, honest & civil dialogue about public issues.

Checkmark Take the high road.  Respond to the topic — not the person. Refrain from demonizing others for their opinions. Assume those you disagree with are, like you, genuinely interested in improving the community.

Checkmark Be respectful. Bullying, public humiliation, insults, name-calling, harassment, and threats directed at another person — or that person's race, gender, religion, ethnicity, etc. — have no place in civil discussions. Find ways to respectfully disagree without questioning someone's character or motives.

Checkmark Be truthful. Base your opinions/arguments on facts. Value honesty. Make only accurate statements when making your point and avoid exaggeration and stereotypes. When appropriate, cite your sources of information that others may question. 

Checkmark Don't misrepresent. Always identify your opinions as opinions (not stating opinions as facts). Never misrepresent the views of others or falsely claim your opinions represent someone else. If quoting the words of others, identify and credit the source.

Checkmark Listen  & learn. It's both polite and respectful to listen to those we disagree with (as well as those we support) and be genuine in our attempts to understand their point of view. Expand your mind by thoughtfully seeking out views that don't agree with your own.

CheckmarkLook for common ground. When disagreeing with others, look for even small areas of agreement — which can be the gateway to working together for the greater good.

Checkmark Respect privacy. Keep private things private — whether it involves your own information or those with whom you disagree. Revealing private information about someone else is rude, unethical, potentially harmful and, in many cases, illegal.

Checkmark Set a good example. Practice civil behavior online as well as in public and in your interaction with others. Encourage others to practice these civil behaviors. And it's OK to challenge disrespectful behavior — but be courteous, respectful and helpful in your approach.

Now that you've read the checklist, take the Civility Pledge. 

Your Community Your Voice

See more Opinions

Latest regional, state and national issues

Calling it news doesn’t make it news

Back in the 1980s during the Reagan administration there was a requirement for broadcasters to offer equal time to opposing viewpoints.

Speak Up: Soldiers and sailors are now so few

Regarding Bob Kayser’s Veterans Day poem, Soldiers and sailors are now so few : Very nice! Serves as a reminder for those who have served a long time ago and should not be forgotten. Thank you! …
Veronica Aguilar

Arizona cannot stay silent as gender gap widens

The latest Census Bureau report on income in the United States flew a bit under the radar — but the findings matter deeply for Arizona’s future.

BNSF vote: Our voices were heard

Thank you to everyone who attended meetings, got informed and signed opposition (either letters or online) to the proposed BNSF rail facility. The opposition in the Northwest Valley of Maricopa …
Lisa Everett

BNSF opponents stood together to protect rural America

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every club, organization and individual who has given me the opportunity to speak in opposition to BNSF’s proposal to build in Wittmann, Arizona. …
This image of the USS South Dakota (BB-57) anchored off the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia was captured by an unnamed U.S. Navy photographer on Aug. 20, 1943.

Holy cow! History — The boy military hero

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, they say. And as one instance showed, they come in all ages, too.

Dogs, doggone it!

People want to walk their dogs? Fine. But if it does its business on my gravel, we have a problem. Walking for exercise is one thing. Turning my front yard into a canine restroom is another. …
Leo Odle, DO

ABCs of health care: What Arizonans should know about Medicare plans

As primary care physicians, every fall we see a familiar wave of questions from patients approaching Medicare eligibility or reevaluating their coverage. Medicare’s annual election period, …

BNSF project not going away despite 'nay' vote

The unanimous “nay” vote by our county Board of Supervisors re the proposed BNSF intermodal yard, the largest of its kind in America, was welcome news for Wittmann and beyond. Each …
Matt Sandoval

What we can do when the holidays bring hunger and hurt

The question came at the end of one of my recent workshops: “SNAP benefits (food assistance for low-income individuals and families) are being cut off in a week. With your workshop in mind, what do we do?”

SNAP, health care fight a moral failure

The government shutdown has cut off SNAP benefits for 40 million Americans, including 16 million children. This is not a policy debate; it’s a moral failure. No one in America should have to choose between food and health care.

Response to letter about No UPCODE Act

OPINION — The comments in Steve Thomas’ letter re Medicare upcoding are misleading and inaccurate. I believe he has confused Medicare Advantage aka Plan C, with Advantage combined with …

Soldiers and sailors are now so few

As we approach Veterans Day, a Valley resident's original poem:

Lifelong Arizonan excited about museum donation, renaming

As a lifelong Arizona resident, I am proud of what the western art museum in Wickenburg has done for Arizona history!
Laura Ciscomani

Arizona parents deserve easy access to school information

Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a parent can make; it shapes not just academic outcomes, but friendships, values, opportunities and lifelong potential. Yet, for far too many families in Arizona, this decision feels like navigating in the dark.
Darcey M. Winterland, MD

Why pediatric coverage matters during Arizona’s open enrollment

During open enrollment, families across Arizona face one of the most important decisions of the year: selecting a health insurance plan.
Robert Robb

What is ‘America First’ about Trump’s foreign policy?

Ten months into Donald Trump’s second term as president, a pertinent question has arisen: What is “America First” about his foreign policy?

Congress should support No UPCODE Act

OPINION – In a letter dated Oct. 29, Chris Herstam encouraged Arizona’s congressional delegation to oppose the No UPCODE Act. The act aims to prevent Medicare Advantage plans from …
Brent Peak

Public interest must come before private gain in CD8

When public officials control the flow of federal dollars, they also carry the responsibility to protect the public interest above private gain. That’s what makes recent defense-related moves in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District worth a closer look.

Shutdowns should cost Congress, president their jobs

I propose a law that states the federal government can never be shut down. 

Who’s most responsible for current political violence?

I read with great amusement two letters to the editor placing the blame on President Trump for the poisonous political climate in our country.

Arizona’s water: Stop digging the hole

OPINION – Every Arizonan knows the image: bathtub rings on Lake Mead, grim headlines about shortages, and talk of “shared sacrifice.” But the deeper crisis is what’s …

More Sun City West traffic enforcement isn’t realistic

For those entreating for more traffic enforcement in Sun City West, kindly pause and take a deep breath. Reality is there are no deputies idly cruising along the mean/gentle streets of SCW on a daily basis.

Government must not abandon cancer survivors

As a lung cancer survivor, I’m deeply alarmed by proposed federal cuts to cancer research. Research creates life-saving treatments, and data collection that people like me depend on. Reduced funding means fewer scientific advances and the loss of dedicated researchers studying lung cancer.

Why can’t customers return recalled marijuana?

Interesting fact of the marijuana recall is that the customer can’t take the product back to the dispensary. Any other consumer product recalls have returns.

Congress must fully fund SNAP now

Congress has the power to end the impasse over the federal budget currently endangering the health and well-being of millions of Americans including tens of thousands in Arizona, by cutting off SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — which provides food aid to the neediest Americans.

Imagining what comes next

OPINION – Imagine liberal politicos chanting “defund the police,” causing police to feel unwanted and resign, leaving police forces understaffed and ineffective. Imagine …
Marc Lamber

Arizona’s ‘bite-and-run’ law claps back at irresponsible dog owners — but jail time?

When a dog bites someone, chaos often follows. Some owners panic and bolt, leaving the victim unable to identify the dog or confirm its vaccinations. Under Arizona’s new law, Senate Bill 1241, that kind of “bite-and-run” is now a crime.
Ruben Martinez Garcia

Why Arizonans shouldn’t build monuments to Charlie Kirk

Various leaders and people of influence in Arizona have advocated that Charlie Kirk be remembered fondly either through renaming of a highway, bridge or giving him a statue. In my opinion, those plans are ridiculous. 
Gia Cardinale

ICYMI: Games I loved at 5 may save my life now

In Kindergarten, I loved playing hide-and-go-seek, and tag. I always tried to find the best little spot to become invisible, and I always wanted to be the fastest runner on the playground. Little did I know, the silly games I played when I was 5 might end up saving my life one day.