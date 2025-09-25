Our Newspapers & Magazine

Independent Newsmedia is dedicated to community journalism. Its newspapers and website in Arizona are published for, of and by the people. Independent’s news publications are dedicated to community journalism, with a unique blend of issue-oriented stories, reader submissions and “refrigerator” news and photos.

Daily Independent – Published daily Monday-Saturday in the West Valley. A digital newspaper is also available daily for $1 a week on YourValley.net.

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent – Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. The community-leading news and advertising source for 60 years.

Florence Independent – Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox. The only newspaper published exclusively for the Town of Florence since 2020.

Glendale Independent – Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox to Glendale's premier ZIP codes in the Arrowhead Ranch area since 1995.

Litchfield Park/Goodyear Independent– Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox exclusively for the City of Litchfield Park and Estrella Ranch area and Pebble Creek of the City of Goodyear.

Mesa Independent – Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox in Eastmark and northeast Mesa since 2021.

Paradise Valley Independent – Published weekly and delivered in the mailbox. The only newspaper published exclusively for the Town of Paradise Valley.

Peoria Independent – Published weekly in Peoria. The Peoria Independent has been serving the city for more than 20 years.

Queen Creek Independent– Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox in Queen Creek. The Queen Creek Independent has been serving the city since 2004. It is the only newspaper serving the community.

Scottsdale Independent– Published monthly and delivered in the mailbox in Scottsdale through two zoned editions. The Independent is distributed free of charge at more than 70 locations throughout the city.

Sun City Independent – Published weekly for the first retirement community in the world. The Sun City Independent has been serving the community since its inception in 1960. It is the only newspaper serving the community.

Sun City West Independent– Published weekly for the Sun City West community. It is the only newspaper serving the community since 1978.

Surprise Independent – Published weekly in Surprise. The only newspaper serving the City of Surprise since 1996.

Sun Life Magazine – Monthly magazine covering senior lifestyle features for gated communities in the Northwest Valley, including Arizona Traditions, Corte Bella, Sun City Festival, Sun Village, Ventana Lakes amd Westbrook Village.

