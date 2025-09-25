Our Vision and Values

Contribution: By fulfilling our mission and living our values, we will elevate the level of citizenship in our communities.

Excellence: We will excel because our people share our values and are committed to achieving excellence for themselves and for the organization.

Vitality: We will maintain our basic values and purposes, while continuously changing everything else to meet changing needs.

Stability: We will manage conservatively to ensure the company's continuity and preserve its independence.

Growth: We will expand when our existing operations are sound and when the expansion makes sense for us and for the communities we serve.

Mission: We provide community websites and purposeful newspapers that encourage and support meaningful community involvement, so citizens can make sensible decisions about public issues.

Service: We operate each of our websites and newspapers as a public trust, in the public interest. We believe that our dedication to conscientious journalism and free speech with civility is the best way we can help each of our communities become a better place to live and work.

Ethics: We are committed to upholding high ethical standards in all of our dealings. We attempt to treat every individual (inside the company and outside) with courtesy and respect.

Strength: While our mission is our driving force, we recognize that we must earn sufficient profits to ensure the company's continuity, independence and growth.