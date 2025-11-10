Log in
SPORTS
Amateur hockey remains alive and well despite loss of NHL team
How to Sell Your Scottsdale North Home in Today’s Market
Education
Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting
Phoenix Independent Nov. 7, 2025
Calendar of events
Tue
11
Hearing Loss Association of America - West Valley …
Hearing Loss support group - this month's …
Thu
13
Battery Recycling Collection Event
You are invited to participate by dropping off …
Fri
14
Saddle Up for a Boot Stoppin’ Night at Second …
Saddle up for a boot stoppin’ night under the …
Fri
14
Street Car Takeover at Firebird Motorsports Park
Street Car Takeover Phoenix is coming to Firebird …
Sat
15
FREE N Phoenix Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & …
FREE to Enter - FREE to Park - …
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Thu
13
Fri
14
Awards
The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’
The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25. John R. Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. …
OPINIONS WITH CIVILITY
ENTERTAINMENT & THINGS TO DO
Pedal Haus showcases events in Tempe and Phoenix
Following a dense rain season and over 300 days of direct sunlight, Pedal Haus, a German brewery and restaurant downtown Phoenix, will debut its updated rooftop patio on Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at 214 …
TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef
Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more. Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are …
