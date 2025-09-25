Dear Valued Reader,

Thank you for subscribing to The Daily Independent at Yourvalley.net – your commitment helps to preserve honest journalism produced by our staff writers.

We've sent this message as a courtesy reminder that your subscription will automatically auto-renew __REMAINING_DAYS__. No action is required on your part to continue your subscription of the Valley's No. 1 nonpartisan daily newspaper.

Please note, as of Nov. 1, 2025, the renewal rate for monthly subscriptions is $10, while the annual renewal will be $85. Those who would like to change from monthly to annual may do some with their login, or email customerservice@iniusa.org.

If you wish to cancel prior to your renewal, please email us here.

Thanks again for being a valued subscriber. We trust you agree that independent journalism is an essential component of our democracy.

Sincerely,

Patrick O'Grady

Daily Independent Editor-in-Chief