Take the high road. Respond to the topic — not the person. Refrain from demonizing others for their opinions. Assume those you disagree with are, like you, genuinely interested in improving the community.
Be respectful. Bullying, public humiliation, insults, name-calling, harassment, and threats directed at another person — or that person's race, gender, religion, ethnicity, etc. — have no place in civil discussions. Find ways to respectfully disagree without questioning someone's character or motives.
Be truthful. Base your opinions/arguments on facts. Value honesty. Make only accurate statements when making your point and avoid exaggeration and stereotypes. When appropriate, cite your sources of information that others may question.
Don't misrepresent. Always identify your opinions as opinions (not stating opinions as facts). Never misrepresent the views of others or falsely claim your opinions represent someone else. If quoting the words of others, identify and credit the source.
Listen & learn. It's both polite and respectful to listen to those we disagree with (as well as those we support) and be genuine in our attempts to understand their point of view. Expand your mind by thoughtfully seeking out views that don't agree with your own.
Look for common ground. When disagreeing with others, look for even small areas of agreement — which can be the gateway to working together for the greater good.
Respect privacy. Keep private things private — whether it involves your own information or those with whom you disagree. Revealing private information about someone else is rude, unethical, potentially harmful and, in many cases, illegal.
Set a good example. Practice civil behavior online as well as in public and in your interaction with others. Encourage others to practice these civil behaviors. And it's OK to challenge disrespectful behavior — but be courteous, respectful and helpful in your approach.
Now that you've read the checklist, take the Civility Pledge.
When your brakes need repair and how to make them last
Your brake system is one of the most critical components of your vehicle. Yes, other elements are important, but your brakes can potentially save your life. Therefore, you must take care of them. …
Chandler SpeakUp: No Kings, Kyrene election, semiconductors, libraries
Here are some recent online comments about Chandler Independent items: “Chandler schools buys semiconductor equipment, training”: “How about teaching kids how to read, …
Stand in defense of democracy during the No Kings Day protests
The statement I made at this week’s Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting: Another week in Trump’s government shutdown and another abomination from the extremist racist and …
Fountain Hills losing ‘Pleasantville’ reputation
OPINION – In less than a year, Fountain Hills is expected to be welcoming throngs from near and far as the beautiful new International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) opens its doors to …
Public interest must come before private gain in CD8
When public officials control the flow of federal dollars, they also carry the responsibility to protect the public interest above private gain. That’s what makes recent defense-related moves in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District worth a closer look.
ABCs of health care: What Arizonans should know about Medicare plans
As primary care physicians, every fall we see a familiar wave of questions from patients approaching Medicare eligibility or reevaluating their coverage. Medicare’s annual election period, …
Arizona’s ‘bite-and-run’ law claps back at irresponsible dog owners — but jail time?
When a dog bites someone, chaos often follows. Some owners panic and bolt, leaving the victim unable to identify the dog or confirm its vaccinations. Under Arizona’s new law, Senate Bill 1241, that kind of “bite-and-run” is now a crime.
What we can do when the holidays bring hunger and hurt
The question came at the end of one of my recent workshops: “SNAP benefits (food assistance for low-income individuals and families) are being cut off in a week. With your workshop in mind, what do we do?”
Mesa Planning and Zoning Board to consider rezoning for multifamily development
The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board is set to vote on whether to recommend the city council approve a rezoning and site plan review to make way for a 30-unit multiple residence development at their …
In response to question on high-density development in Paradise Valley
OPINION – In September, your Paradise Valley Town Council discussed whether to reduce the occupancy levels of group homes (generally senior living homes) from 10 to 6 residents. Since we are a …
As headlines fill our news feed about the government shutdown, it can be easy to tune out the noise from Washington, D.C. After all, we’re busy running businesses, managing families and …
Pedal Haus showcases events in Tempe and Phoenix
Following a dense rain season and over 300 days of direct sunlight, Pedal Haus, a German brewery and restaurant downtown Phoenix, will debut its updated rooftop patio on Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at 214 …
ICYMI: Games I loved at 5 may save my life now
In Kindergarten, I loved playing hide-and-go-seek, and tag. I always tried to find the best little spot to become invisible, and I always wanted to be the fastest runner on the playground. Little did I know, the silly games I played when I was 5 might end up saving my life one day.
Scottsdale memorial should honor unity, not division
OPINION – The Scottsdale City Council’s 5–2 vote to explore a memorial for Charlie Kirk raises an important question: What kind of people should our city choose to honor? …
Speak Up: Soldiers and sailors are now so few
Regarding Bob Kayser’s Veterans Day poem, Soldiers and sailors are now so few : Very nice! Serves as a reminder for those who have served a long time ago and should not be forgotten. Thank you! …
BNSF vote: Our voices were heard
Thank you to everyone who attended meetings, got informed and signed opposition (either letters or online) to the proposed BNSF rail facility. The opposition in the Northwest Valley of Maricopa …
It was another mixed bag at the polls for the Dysart Unified School District.
Tempe Breaks ground on new Pickle Ball courts
Tempe is making room for the ever growing sport of pickle ball. Construction begins Nov. 17 on eight new pickleball courts , doubling the facility's capacity from eight to 16 courts. Fencing …