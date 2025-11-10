Log in
Select a newspaper
Toggle navigation
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
MyHyperLocalNews
Toggle navigation
Main menu
Home
News
E-Newspapers
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
Support Us
Log in
Subscribe
Public invited to Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival in Scottsdale
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 1-2. The event will be held at Kierland Commons Main Street, 15210 N. Scottsdale Rd., according to a press …
Scott Gaertner tips
Sponsored Content
Downsizing Without the Drama
A real estate story from my hometown of Chicago recently hit close to home. A well-known couple finally decided to sell the massive mansion they had lived in and loved for decades. But they waited …
Browse full calendar
Post an event
Calendar of events
Thursday, November 13
Battery Recycling Collection Event
You are invited to participate by dropping off your end-of-life batteries for FREE …
Thursday, November 13
Scottsdale Gallery Association Celebrates …
Scottsdale Gallery Association hosts Gold Palette ArtWalk Nov. 15
Thursday, November 13
Thankful Thursday Hiring Event at Abrazo …
Join our team at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus where together, we do so much good. Our …
Friday, November 14
Saddle Up for a Boot Stoppin’ Night at Second …
Saddle up for a boot stoppin’ night under the stars at The Phoenician’s 2nd …
Saturday, November 15
FREE N Phoenix Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & …
FREE to Enter - FREE to Park - Pet friendly - Open to the public - …
Saturday, November 15
ProMusical Arizona "Starlight & Serenades" …
ProMusica Arizona cordially invites the public to attend our major 2025 fundraiser. …
Saturday, November 15
Scottsdale's Newest Red Light Sauna Studio Pop Up …
Step into the world of wellness and relaxation, beem® offers an unparalleled …
Saturday, November 15
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday Nov. …
The Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical …
Sunday, November 16
MIND WEAR Positive Wearable Art
This activation helps participants walk away feeling empowered, inspired, and seen …
Monday, November 17
Tempe Diablos Charities Veterans Day Pro-Am
Join Us for the Tempe Diablos Charities Veterans Day Pro-Am benefiting Select …
Tuesday, November 18
When Life Happens
Join us on November 18th for a special breakfast event where we’ll share ideas and …
Wednesday, November 19
The Wicked For Good Experience
Enjoy an exclusive early screening (5 PM, 6 PM, or 7 PM showing) of Wicked for Good …
Thursday, November 20
Coffee Plantation Hosts Grand Reopening Event in …
The Long-Standing Valley Destination Reopens with Modernized Space, Specialty Coffee …
Thursday, November 20
Sound Meditation
This class focuses on a combination of guided and solo meditation, intertwined with …
Saturday, November 22
bluSONIL Pre-Opening Celebration
bluSONIL, a new longevity, wellness, and regenerative aesthetics studio, is hosting …
Sunday, November 23
Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra Presents "Legends …
The Legends and Legacy concert on November 23, 2025 celebrates myth, heroism, and …
Tuesday, November 25
Holiday Craft Fair at The Colonnade
Join us for a festive day of shopping and giving back! | The Colonnade | Surprise, …
Sunday, November 30
“The Many Moods of Christmas” – A …
Kick off the season with the magic of Christmas and bring to life The Many Moods of …
Thursday, December 4
Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital is offering a …
Angioscreen® is a quick 10-minute vascular screening that can identify risks for …
Thursday, December 4
Where the Jobs Are... Create Your 2026 Job Search …
You’ll walk away with a clear, actionable plan for your job search, from …
Previous
Next
View calendar
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Thu
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Thu
20
Fri
21
Sat
22
Scottsdale North News e-Newspaper
Scottsdale North News - October 2025
View this issue
Browse other issues
Facebook
Read more