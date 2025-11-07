Amateur hockey remains alive and well despite loss of NHL team

SPORTS

Even though NHL hockey left the state a year and a half ago, the spirit of the game has not left the Valley.

Youth hockey, high school hockey and even amateur adult leagues take place on rinks all across the Valley, from AZ Ice in Peoria, to the Ice Den in Scottsdale, to Jay Lively Activity Center in Flagstaff to Mullet Arena on the Arizona State Univesity campus.

There are 18 amateur associations in the state according to the Arizona Amateur Hockey Association website which run from 8U programs all the way up to adult leagues, and also includes the Arizona High School Hockey Association, the state’s high school division, which is not sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.