Hanne F. Mueller

Posted Wednesday, November 5, 2025 12:00 am

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Hanne Mueller, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Hanne was born on June 17, 1941, in Altburg, Germany, to Luise and Michael Weil. After meeting Udo Mueller—the love of her life—while working in London, England, she immigrated with him to the United States in 1963, bringing with her the warmth, hospital-ity, and strong work ethic that would come to define her life.

Married on May 30, 1964, Hanne and Udo raised three daughters—Jacquie, Astrid, and Susan—and built a home filled with laughter, good food, and a strong sense of family and German tradition. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, Tom Donahue and Rob Sciuto, and by her nine grandchildren: Connor, Max, Hanne, Cooper, Jack, Christofer, Annika, Robert, and Natalie.

A natural-born hostess and gifted cook, Hanne shared her love of food and community with everyone she met. Alongside her husband of 61 years, she brought her skills and spirit to life as co-owner of two of Scottsdale’s most beloved restaurants, The Sunflower Sandwich Shop and Mueller’s Black Forest Inn—both remembered fondly for their welcoming atmosphere and home-style cooking.

Hanne had a lifelong love of games, a joy she inherited from her mother. She was known for her baking prowess—her marble cakes and Christmas cookies became the stuff of legend. A skilled craftswoman, she poured her creativity into knitting, crochet, embroidery, and quilting. When she wasn’t baking, crafting, or hosting, Hanne could often be found gliding across the dance floor with Udo to their beloved German Heimat music.

Known for her quick wit, humor, and warmth, she presided over family gatherings and community events with effortless grace. Her laughter and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at Advent Episcopal Church, 13150 W. Spanish Garden Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375.

Flowers or memorial donations may be sent to Advent Episcopal Church. A reception will follow immediately in the church social hall.