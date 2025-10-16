Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting

Education

Posted Thursday, October 16, 2025 11:57 am

Kyrene Elementary School District has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 29th consecutive year.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Receiving this award for nearly three decades in a row represents a significant accomplishment by the Kyrene Finance team, the district and its leaders, according to a release.

“We are proud to have a long-standing history of clear financial reporting,” said Kyrene Chief Financial Officer and Associate Superintendent Chris Herrmann.

Kyrene received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement in recognition of its comprehensive annual financial report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024. An impartial panel judged the Kyrene report and found that the district met the high standards of the GFOA program.

“This award and Kyrene’s track record of earning it is a testament to our commitment to our community members to be transparent in how we spend every dollar we receive. I congratulate and thank our Finance team, led by Director Brian Lockery, for their tireless dedication to this work,” Hermann said.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program was established by GFOA in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments with ACFRs in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

“Kyrene’s Finance team has once again been recognized for their dedication and excellence with this award,” said Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes. “This recognition reflects the high standards we uphold in managing our district’s resources. I am incredibly proud of their consistent hard work and commitment to financial transparency and accountability.”

Kyrene’s Finance department is responsible for accounting, purchasing, payroll, financial reporting, budget control, food services, National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, Medicaid, property control and auditing functions for the Kyrene School District.