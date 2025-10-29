TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef

Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more.
Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are dedicated to honoring its legacy and looking to spice up the restaurant’s menu for its 40th anniversary. TEXAZ Grill Managing Partner Greg Linaman reached out to Hinojosa last summer after learning of the chef’s Texas heritage to learn more about his craft behind the grill.
"We were already huge fans of Rich – CRUjiente was a staple for us,” Linaman said in a statement.
Hinojosa, a San Antonio native, grew up enjoying soft yet crisp puffy tacos. Now, he is thrilled to be behind the grill at TEXAZ Grill to bring award-winning chicken-fried steak and southern hospitality to the Valley.
TEXAZ Grill is located on the corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix at 6003 North 16th Street in Phoenix. Dining hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
