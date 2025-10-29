Log in

TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef

Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more.

Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are dedicated to honoring its legacy and looking to spice up the restaurant’s menu for its 40th anniversary. TEXAZ Grill Managing Partner Greg Linaman reached out to Hinojosa last summer after learning of the chef’s Texas heritage to learn more about his craft behind the grill.  

"We were already huge fans of Rich – CRUjiente was a staple for us,” Linaman said in a statement. 

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $1 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue.

Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

To Our Valued Readers –

Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.

For $6.99, less than 20 cents a day, digital subscribers will receive unlimited access to YourValley.net, including exclusive content from our newsroom and access to our Daily Independent e-edition.

Our commitment to balanced, fair reporting and local coverage provides insight and perspective not found anywhere else.

Your financial commitment will help to preserve the kind of honest journalism produced by our reporters and editors. We trust you agree that independent journalism is an essential component of our democracy. Please click here to subscribe.

Sincerely,
Charlene Bisson, Publisher, Independent Newsmedia

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef

Posted

Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more.

Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are dedicated to honoring its legacy and looking to spice up the restaurant’s menu for its 40th anniversary. TEXAZ Grill Managing Partner Greg Linaman reached out to Hinojosa last summer after learning of the chef’s Texas heritage to learn more about his craft behind the grill.  

"We were already huge fans of Rich – CRUjiente was a staple for us,” Linaman said in a statement. 

Hinojosa, a San Antonio native, grew up enjoying soft yet crisp puffy tacos. Now, he is thrilled to be behind the grill at TEXAZ Grill to bring award-winning chicken-fried steak and southern hospitality to the Valley.

TEXAZ Grill is located on the corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix at  6003 North 16th Street in Phoenix. Dining hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Share with others

Have an opinion on this story? Click here to send a letter to our editors.