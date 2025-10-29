TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef

Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more.

Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are dedicated to honoring its legacy and looking to spice up the restaurant’s menu for its 40th anniversary. TEXAZ Grill Managing Partner Greg Linaman reached out to Hinojosa last summer after learning of the chef’s Texas heritage to learn more about his craft behind the grill.

"We were already huge fans of Rich – CRUjiente was a staple for us,” Linaman said in a statement.