Log in
Awards

The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’

The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25.

John  Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. Sister Adele O’Sullivan, Diana ‘Dede’ Yazzie Devine, F. Ronald ‘Ron’ Rayner, Bob Boze Bell, Dr. Duane Wooten and Dr. Oliver Harper were honored as individuals who have contributed to the betterment of the community.

Hosted by Carey Peña, former Channel 3 anchor and owner of Inspired Media 360, the honorees were celebrated at a reception with videos introducing them following a speech of their acceptance.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $1 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue.

Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

To Our Valued Readers –

Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.

For $6.99, less than 20 cents a day, digital subscribers will receive unlimited access to YourValley.net, including exclusive content from our newsroom and access to our Daily Independent e-edition.

Our commitment to balanced, fair reporting and local coverage provides insight and perspective not found anywhere else.

Your financial commitment will help to preserve the kind of honest journalism produced by our reporters and editors. We trust you agree that independent journalism is an essential component of our democracy. Please click here to subscribe.

Sincerely,
Charlene Bisson, Publisher, Independent Newsmedia

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

How to Sell Your Scottsdale North Home in Today’s Market

Kyrene District awarded for excellent financial reporting