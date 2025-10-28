The Arizona Historical League celebrates the 2025 ‘Historymakers’

Awards

The Arizona Historical League honored nine individuals as 2025 ‘Historymakers’ at the Scott Resort in Scottsdale on Saturday, Oct. 25.

John Graham, Dr. Eric Reiman, Sharon Harper, Dr. Sister Adele O’Sullivan, Diana ‘Dede’ Yazzie Devine, F. Ronald ‘Ron’ Rayner, Bob Boze Bell, Dr. Duane Wooten and Dr. Oliver Harper were honored as individuals who have contributed to the betterment of the community.

Hosted by Carey Peña, former Channel 3 anchor and owner of Inspired Media 360, the honorees were celebrated at a reception with videos introducing them following a speech of their acceptance.