North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
MyHyperLocalNews
Just for you
PICKLEBALL
Peak pickleball season ahead
Despite several triple-digit temperatures throughout the summer, one outdoor sport continues to have players show up to the court ready to play.
MUSIC
Handbell Ringers seek volunteers
The Handbell Ringers of Sun City are looking for experienced musicians to ring their biggest bells. Sometimes called “buckets and pails,” the bronze “buckets” are heavy, …
TRANSPORTATION
New Agua Fria bridges open
The new Deer Valley Road Bridge is complete and drivers, pedestrians and cyclist are using the new roadway.
News
Sun Cities area reading group expands services
The volunteers at Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind expanded their service to the community and intend to expand further.
economic development
Postino, other top-tier restaurants planned for Peoria
Peoria residents have been chomping at the bit to have more top-tier restaurants in the city and it appears their wish has been granted.
recreation
Peoria inches closer to its first competitive mountain bike trail
Peoria resident Ed McKelvey took up mountain biking after he was introduced to it by his brother-in-law when he and his wife moved to the north Valley about five years ago.
Business
Arizona Broadway Theatre buys 4.2-acre property from Peoria
Imagine being able to purchase real estate today at values from 2017.
NEIGHBORS
Benefitness remains on course for opening in Surprise
Benevilla recently updated that Benefitness, its latest program designed to meet a vital community need, is on schedule to open this summer.
lifestyle
Desert deals at Northwest Valley golf courses
The Northwest Valley is all about the golf courses and is a hot spot for golfers of all skill levels.
