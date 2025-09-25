Log in
Current Issue

E-newspaper

Read the latest print edition here.


View this issue

Browse other issues

Just for you
PICKLEBALL

Peak pickleball season ahead

Despite several triple-digit temperatures throughout the summer, one outdoor sport continues to have players show up to the court ready to play.
MUSIC

Handbell Ringers seek volunteers

The Handbell Ringers of Sun City are looking for experienced musicians to ring their biggest bells. Sometimes called “buckets and pails,” the bronze “buckets” are heavy, …
TRANSPORTATION

New Agua Fria bridges open

The new Deer Valley Road Bridge is complete and drivers, pedestrians and cyclist are using the new roadway.
News

Sun Cities area reading group expands services

The volunteers at Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind expanded their service to the community and intend to expand further.
economic development

Postino, other top-tier restaurants planned for Peoria

Peoria residents have been chomping at the bit to have more top-tier restaurants in the city and it appears their wish has been granted.

Read the full issue

DAILY INDEPENDENT NEWS BRIEF