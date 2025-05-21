Valley Favorites Frequently Asked Questions

What is Valley Favorites?

No one knows the Valley better than our readers. Valley Favorites is our annual poll where they make their picks on the best things the area has to offer. We have 4 different ballots that cover 4 different areas of the Valley - West Valley Favorites, East Valley Favorites, North Valley Favorites, and Fountain Hills Favorites. The campaign spans 4 months, resulting in the ultimate readers’ choice guide to the Valley. Readers vote for the best in different categories, which are grouped into eight groups: Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Health, Fitness & Wellness, Home & Garden, Professional Services, Shopping & Beauty, AND Vehicles & Services.

Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Valley place? Send us a suggestion via email to azads@iniusa.org.

How does Valley Favorites work?

There are two phases to V.F. The first is the Nomination Round , starting July 1st and ending July 31st. During this time, we ask our readers to nominate their favorite businesses, bars, restaurants, products, and more. Once nominations close, we tally the submissions and narrow down the five finalists who received the most nominations in each category. September 20th through October 20th is the Voting Round, where readers vote on who deserves to be titled the Best of the [East/West/Fountain Hills/North] Valley. After voting ends, we tally the votes and publish the winners online as well as the December publications. You can download marketing assets for this year’s campaign here.

What do I get if I win?

Local fame and bragging rights! For a whole year, you can tell everyone that the people of the Valley love you so much that they voted YOU as the Best of the Best. Other perks include exclusive “winner” artwork to show off your win and your name in our Valley Favorites publication (in print and online).

But Valley Favorites is about more than bragging rights; it’s really about celebrating local. Think of it as a city-wide commemoration for businesses and an opportunity to engage your customer base, friends, and family, drawing in new audiences to your business and reassuring loyal clientele that their devotion is justified.

Great! So how do I get voted a Valley Favorite?

Campaign, campaign, campaign! Send e-blasts, post on social media, advertise, and make sure everyone you know nominates you.

Independent Newsmedia offers plenty of advertising opportunities to better drive votes for yourself and get people to associate you as the Best of the Valley, and assets for you to use across your platforms are at this [link]. Contact an account executive or email azads@iniusa.org to learn more.

What qualifies as the North Valley?

We use the 51 state route as a line dividing the East Valley and North Valley. Please see the edited map as what qualifies as the North Valley:

How many times can I nominate a business?

You may cast one nomination per day per category.

What happened to that one category from last year?

Every year, we take a close look at the categories from the previous year's ballot. Some categories get added based on reader feedback/suggestions. Others are dropped due to low engagement. Some categories are combined. Some are reworded for clarity. We do our best to consider the impact of these changes, but we’d like to hear from you if you have comments or suggestions. Please email those messages to amoose@iniusa.org.

Can nominees be based outside of the Phoenix Metro area?

We consider nominations only in the Phoenix Metro region.

Can chain stores and franchises be nominated, or is it only for locals?

We love to see locally-owned small businesses shine, however some categories just don’t have many locally owned businesses. It’s up to the voters to say what they support.

I don’t have time to fill out the whole ballot right now. Can I come back later and do more?

Yes! As long as you’ve already registered (entered your email address on the form on your first nomination or vote), you can pick up where you left off. When you return to the ballot on the same device, you should be automatically logged in and able to see your previous selections.

Why do I have to make an account?

Our ballot software requires that users create an account to track your selections. This helps us guard against fraudulent voting and allows you to revisit the ballot before deadline to make changes and additional nominations. There is no password needed!

Still have questions? Contact Digital Sales Manager, Austin Moose at amoose@iniusa.org