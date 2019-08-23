No one knows the Valley better than our readers. Valley Favorites is our annual poll where they make their picks on the best things the area has to offer. We have 4 different ballots that cover 4 different areas of the Valley - West Valley Favorites, East Valley Favorites, North Valley Favorites, and Fountain Hills Favorites. The campaign spans 4 months, resulting in the ultimate readers’ choice guide to the Valley. Readers vote for the best in different categories, which are grouped into eight groups: Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Health, Fitness & Wellness, Home & Garden, Professional Services, Shopping & Beauty, AND Vehicles & Services.
Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Valley place? Send us a suggestion via email to azads@iniusa.org.