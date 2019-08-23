What is Valley Favorites?

No one knows the Valley better than our readers. Valley Favorites is our annual poll where they make their picks on the best things the area has to offer. We have 4 different ballots that cover 4 different areas of the Valley - West Valley Favorites, East Valley Favorites, North Valley Favorites, and Fountain Hills Favorites. The campaign spans 4 months, resulting in the ultimate readers’ choice guide to the Valley. Readers vote for the best in different categories, which are grouped into eight groups: Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Health, Fitness & Wellness, Home & Garden, Professional Services, Shopping & Beauty, AND Vehicles & Services.



Don’t see a category that fits your favorite Valley place? Send us a suggestion via email to azads@iniusa.org.