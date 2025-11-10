Log in
North Tatum Times
Phoenix View
Scottsdale North News
Upper Westsider
MyHyperLocalNews
Calendar of events
Tue
11
Hearing Loss Association of America - West Valley …
Hearing Loss support group - this month's …
Thu
13
Battery Recycling Collection Event
You are invited to participate by dropping off …
Fri
14
Saddle Up for a Boot Stoppin’ Night at Second …
Saddle up for a boot stoppin’ night under the …
Fri
14
Street Car Takeover at Firebird Motorsports Park
Street Car Takeover Phoenix is coming to Firebird …
Sat
15
FREE N Phoenix Movie in the Park, Food Trucks & …
FREE to Enter - FREE to Park - …
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Thu
13
Fri
14
Public invited to Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival in Scottsdale
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 1-2. The event will be held at Kierland Commons Main Street, 15210 N. Scottsdale Rd., according to a press …
TEXAZ Grill in Central Phoenix celebrates 40 years with new chef
Rich Hinojosa, Valley chef behind CRUjiente, brings Tex-Mex flair to the Valley with “puffy tacos”, green chile pork and much more. Local owners at TEXAZ Grill are …
Scott Gaertner tips
Sponsored Content
Downsizing Without the Drama
A real estate story from my hometown of Chicago recently hit close to home. A well-known couple finally decided to sell the massive mansion they had lived in and loved for decades. But they waited …