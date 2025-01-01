Log in

We're here for you

We'd love to hear from you.

And it's easy to connect with us at Independent Newsmedia.

Subscriptions
All subscriber customer service and newspaper delivery questions, including digital YourValley.net subscriptions or Daily Independent e-Newspapers, starts/stops, and vacation holds: Email customerservice@iniusa.org.

Customer Service
To speak to one of our  customer service specialists, please call us at 888-665-3848.

Classifieds
For classified advertising in print or online: Email iniclassads@iniusa.org.

 

 

Newsroom
To submit news, photos and press releases: Email aznews@iniusa.org.

Opinions with Civility
To submit opinions or guest commentaries about your organization: Email azopinions@iniusa.org

Memorials & Obituaries
For all questions about printed and online obituaries: Email azobits@iniusa.org.

Advertise with Us
Local businesses interested in getting your message to our readers: Email azads@iniusa.org.

Legals
For legal advertising in the Daily Independent or Fountain Hills Times Independent: Email legals@iniusa.org.

 

Our newsroom writing stories for you!

Madeline Bates

Reporter

Tempe/East Phoenix

mbates@iniusa.org

Zev Black

Reporter

Sun City/Carefree

zblack@iniusa.org

Tom Blodgett

Senior News Editor

Gilbert

tblodgett@iniusa.org

Jason W. Brooks

News Editor

Chandler Independent

jbrooks@iniusa.org

Bob Burns

Lead News Reporter

Fountain Hills

bburns@iniusa.org

Mark Carlisle

Associate Editor

Phoenix

mcarlisle@iniusa.org
Jeremy Carr

Jeremy Carr

Managing Editor

West Valley

jcarr@iniusa.org

Steve Chernek

Content Editor/Paginator

Phoenix Independent

schernek@iniusa.org
Richard Dyer

Richard Dyer

Managing Editor

East Valley

rdyer@iniusa.org
Delarita Ford

Delarita Ford

Lead Reporter

Surprise

dford@iniusa.org

Mary Goldmeer

Reporter

Goodyear & Litchfield Park

mary.goldmeer@iniusa.org

J. Graber

News Editor

Scottsdale

jgraber@iniusa.org
Cyrus Gucionne

Cyrus Guccione

Arts & Entertainment Editor

North Valley

cguccione@iniusa.org
Philip Haldiman

Philip Haldiman

Senior News Editor

Peoria

phaldiman@iniusa.org
Jennifer Jimenez

Jennifer Jimenez

Reporter

Sun City West

jjimenez@iniusa.org
Maya McFall

Maya McFall

Reporter

Cave Creek/Business

mmcfall@iniusa.org

Linda McThrall

Copy editor

North Valley

lmcthrall@iniusa.org

Patrick O'Grady

Editor-in-Chief

pogrady@iniusa.org
Kelly O'Sullivan

Kelly O'Sullivan

Opinions Coordinator

Arizona

kosullivan@iniusa.org
Janet Perez

Janet Perez

News Editor

Florence &
Queen Creek

jperez@iniusa.org
Richard Smith

Richard Smith

Senior News Editor

Glendale & West Valley Preps

rsmith@iniusa.org
Steve Stockmar

Steve Stockmar

News Editor

Sun Life Magazine & Arts & Entertainment YourValley.net

sstockmar@iniusa.org
Jason Stone

Jason Stone

Senior News Editor

Surprise

jstone@iniusa.org

Connor Van Ligten

Reporter

Mesa

cvanligten@iniusa.org

Jeff Wendt

Reporter

Phoenix/Cave Creek

jwendt@iniusa.org

Ryan Winslett

Managing Editor

North Valley

rwinslett@iniusa.org
Thank You For Supporting Local Journalism